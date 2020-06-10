Govt warns of action against hospitals denying covid-19 treatment under CGHS

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 10: The Union health ministry on Wednesday warned that hospitals denying COVID-19 treatment under the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) will have to face action in case of violation of the guidelines.

As per the Ministry order, all CGHS empanelled hospitals, which are notified as COVID-Hospitals by State Governments shall provide treatment facilities to CGHS beneficiaries as per the CGHS norms, for all COVID related treatments.

"Similarly, it has also been directed that all the CGHS empanelled hospitals, which are not notified as COVID hospitals, shall not deny treatment facilities or admission to CGHS beneficiaries and shall charge as per CGHS norms, for all other treatments.," the order said adding, that action shall be taken in case of violation of the guidelines.

In this regard, the Ministry has issued an order today to all the Health Care Organizations (HCOs) empanelled under CGHS after reviewing the representations from CGHS beneficiaries regarding the difficulties in availing of treatment facilities at private hospitals and Diagnostic Centres empanelled under CGHS.

CGHS facilities are available in 71 cities in India with beneficiaries under nine different categories. About 1,200 hospitals and 200 diagnostic centres are empanelled under the scheme, with about 500 wellness centres also associated.

The scheme has close to 3.5 million beneficiaries, with about 1.2 million cardholders, across the country.