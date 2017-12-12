TV channels can show condom ads only between 10 pm and 6 am: I&B ministry

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued a directive asking broadcasters to telecast condom ads only between 10 PM and 6 AM.

The ministry feels that children get exposed to the "indecent and inappropriate" content.

The move comes days after the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has approached the ministry of Information and broadcasting (I&B) for withdrawing condom ads that are telecasted during prime time or 'family viewing time'.

The council received several complaints on the kind of content condom brands show in ads, which may not be suitable for kids and teenagers. The ASCI, in its letter to the ministry, has specifically stated that ads that are explicit and vulgar in nature should be aired only between 10 PM to 6 AM.

"All TV channels are hereby advised not to telecast the advertisements of condoms which are for a particular age group and could be indecent or inappropriate for viewing by children. Therefore, such advertisements may be telecast between 10 PM and 6 AM to avoid exposure of such material to children," said the advisory.

The advisory cited various sections of the Cable TV Network Rules, 1994, which states that no advertisement endangering the safety of children or that creates in them "any interest in unhealthy practices or shows them begging or in an undignified or indecent manner" shall be carried in a cable service.

In September, trader body CAIT had complained to the government against outdoor ads featuring Sunny Leone during the Navratri festival.

OneIndia News