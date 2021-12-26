Naga insurgent group threatens to avenge 'blood of the innocent spilt sooner or later'

Govt to withdraw AFSPA in Nagaland soon? Amit Shah forms panel; to submit report in 45 days

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 26: Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting to discuss situation in Nagaland on December 23, in which it was decided that a committee will be formed to look into the withdrawal of Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in Nagaland.

The meeting was attended by Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and others.

"The Committee will submit its report in 45 days and withdrawal of Disturbed Area and AFSPA from Nagaland will be based on its recommendations," said Nagaland government in a statement.

"It was discussed in the meeting that a Court of Enquiry will initiate disciplinary proceedings against the army unit and army personnel, who are directly involved in the Oting incident and action will be taken immediately," it added.

Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting to discuss present scenario in Nagaland on Dec 23. The meeting was attended by Nagaland CM, Assam CM & others. In the meeting, it was decided that a committee will be instituted to look into the withdrawal of AFSPA in Nagaland: Nagaland Govt pic.twitter.com/BAHd2xePzR — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2021

The gunning down of 13 civilians by security forces in Nagaland led to the demand for the withdrawal of the Armed Forces (Special Power) Act, 1958 from the Northeast with a renewed vigour on Sunday.

Civil society groups and rights activists and political leaders of the region have been demanding the withdrawal of the "draconian" law for years, alleging excesses by security forces with impunity under the cover of the Act.

The AFSPA is in force in Assam, Nagaland, Manipur (excluding Imphal Municipal Council Area), Changlang, Longding and Tirap districts of Arunachal Pradesh, and areas falling within the jurisdiction of eight police stations of districts in Arunachal Pradesh bordering Assam.

Last month, at least 13 civilians were gunned down by security forces in Nagaland's Mon district and a soldier killed in rioting that followed.

The incident had taken place between Oting and Tiru villages when some daily-wage labourers were returning home in a pick-up van from a coal mine.

The Army has ordered a Court of Inquiry into the killing of civilians and expressed deep regret over the incident.