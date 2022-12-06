Congress allegation against govt falls flat as Xmas Day turns out to be a Sunday

India

oi-Prakash KL

BJP condemned the allegations made by the Congress of ignoring Christmas and said that there will be holidays on December 24 and 25

New Delhi, Dec 06: The Congress on Tuesday said that the Centre should have kept the Christmas festival in mind while announcing the dates of the Winter Session of Parliament which is scheduled to be held from December 7 to December 29. However, Christmas, which is celebrated on December 25, is falling on a Sunday this year.

"When we celebrate festivals of Hindus and Muslims and others festival then why not Christian's (Christmas)... government should have kept this in mind before announcing the session dates," ANI quoted Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary as saying after the all-party meeting.

The grand old party also pointed out about the total number of days in the upcoming session. "This winter session is only for 17 days and the listed item is high which is not enough in said days," he added.

Govt should have kept Christmas in mind before fixing winter session: Congress

However, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that it happened due to the elections. "This is a most unfortunate thing because we all know elections are the festival of democracy because two major states elections are going on... that is why we announced session from December 7 to December 29..."

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls were held on November 12. Whereas Gujarat voted in two phases - December 1 and 5.

He condemned the allegations made by the Congress of ignoring Christmas and said that there will be holidays on December 24 and 25.

It is interesting to note that the results of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election will be announced on December 7 and 8, respectively. The impact of the results are expected to be on the first two days of the Winter Session of Parliament.

The Congress plans to target the Centre on issues like inflation and unemployment in the Parliament. Senior leader and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is skipping the session as he is busy with Bharat Jodo Yatra.