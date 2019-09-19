Govt has little scope for fiscal-expansion: RBI Governor

By Shreya

New Delhi, Sep 19: Amid economic slodowm, the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das reiterated that the mood of gloom and doom won't help fix the problems.

"You mention the economy being grim enough, I don't want to enter into any adjective to describe the current state of the economy. There are challenges but one also has to look at the opportunities that are available. And the focus has to be on the measures to overcome the challenges. That should be the focus of every stakeholder in the economy," The RBI chief was quoted saying by Bloomberg.

Das also said that International environment is clouded with challenging conditions. "Global growth is slowing down and central banks across world are bracing up to counter it by easing monetary policy; but there is no recession as yet," he added.

Das said that he expects US Fed's latest rate cut to boost fund inflows into the country, mostly via Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). The Federal Open Market Committee lowered the policy interest rate by 25 basis points to a target range of 1.75 to 2.0 per cent.