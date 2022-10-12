YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Govt forms panel to study WHO reports on deaths linked to 4 Indian syrups

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 12: The central government has formed a four-member panel of experts to probe the details and adverse event reports received from the WHO on the deaths of 66 children in Gambia being linked potentially to the four made-in-India cough syrups.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The panel is chaired by Dr Y K Gupta, Vice Chairperson, Standing National Committee on Medicines and has Dr Pragya D Yadav, National Institute of Virology-ICMR, Pune; Dr Arti Bahl, Division of Epidemiology. National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), New Delhi; and A K Pradhan, Joint Drugs Controller(I), CDSCO as members.

    The committee will recommend further course of action to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) after examining and analysing the adverse event reports, causal relationship and all related details already shared by or to be shared by the World Health Organization.

    The deleopment comes on a day Haryana government has passed an order to stop the production of cough syrups manufactured by the Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

    "Samples of 3 drugs mentioned by WHO of Sonipat's pharmaceuticals company were sent to Central Drug Lab in Kolkata. The reports are not in yet, action will be taken after that," ANI quoted Anil Vij in a tweet.

    He said that after the Central and Haryana state drug departments conducted a joint inspection around 12 flaws were found.

    The pharma company has been asked to give a reply to the notice by October 14 and action will be taken if it fails to respond.

    Comments

    More WHO News  

    Read more about:

    who

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 12, 2022, 19:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 12, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X