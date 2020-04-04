Govt curbs exports of diagnostic kits with immediate effect amidst COVID-19 outbreak

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 04: The government on Saturday put curbs on export of diagnostic kits with immediate effect.

"The export of diagnostic kits (diagnostic or laboratory reagents on a backing, preparation diagnostic or laboratory reagents)... is restricted with immediate effect," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), a notification read.

This move is aimed at dealing with the COVID-19 crisis as these kits are required for testing of patients. The government is trying to bolster healthcare infrastructure to manage the cases relating to coronavirus and also increase the number of protective equipment and essentials to facilitate the fight against COVID-19.