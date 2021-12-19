Govt calls meeting of party leaders of 12 suspended MPs; Opposition unlikely to attend

New Delhi, Dec 19: The government has invited floor leaders of parties whose Rajya Sabha MPs are among the 12 lawmakers suspended for the entire winter session for a meeting to discuss a way out of the parliamentary logjam. However, opposition leaders are unhappy over government's decision and hinted that they may choose not to attend the deliberations.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi has invited floor leaders of the Congress, Trinamool Congress, CPI, CPI(M) and Shiv Sena for the meeting.

"Pralhad Joshi called me for a meeting with leaders of four political parties - Congress, TMC, CPI(M) and CPI whose Rajya Sabha MPs are suspended, tomorrow at 10am in Parliament Library Building," Sanjay Raut told ANI.

The opposition parties will be attending a meeting in Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge's room in Parliament at 9:45 am before taking a final call on the government's invitation.

Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge called government invitation to select parties for a meeting as "unfair and unfortunate".

"All the Opposition parties are united in the protest against the suspension...We have been requesting from the evening of November 29 itself that either the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha or...Goyal should call leaders of all Opposition parties for a discussion to break the stalemate. This reasonable request of ours has not been agreed to, further inviting only four parties instead of leaders of all opposition parties is unfair and unfortunate," said Kharge.

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien, posted:"Monday morning stunt from a government who do not want Parliament to function. Government calls leaders of the four opposition parties whose 12 Rajya Sabha MPs have been arbitrarily suspended. Government leaves other 10 opposition parties out. Failed stunt. All opposition clear: first revoke arbitrary suspension."

The government is yet to take up crucial bills including the Electoral Reforms (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which seeks to link Aadhar to electoral rolls and the Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2021, raising the age when women can legally marry to 21 years have been listed in the government's agenda in the current winter session of parliament.

