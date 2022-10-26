Govt asks WhatsApp for report on recent outage

Govt proposes to bring internet calling, messaging apps like WhatsApp, Zoom, Skype under telecom licence

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 26: The Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on Wednesday asked the Meta-owned WhatsApp to submit a report after the messaging platform faced a global outage on Tuesday for almost two hours.

"We have asked WhatsApp for a report on the recent outage," Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told ANI.

On Tuesday, WhatsApp suffered a partial or total outage, globally. Users complained about not being able to send or receive text and video messages. However, the services had resumed after nearly two hours.

According to Downdetector, which tracks outage reports, the messaging app was not working for many users across multiple regions on Tuesday afternoon as reported by news agency PTI.

At one point during the outage on Tuesday, over 29,000 reports were flagged by users on Downdetector.

Downdetector's heatmap was showing WhatsApp users in major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata, were impacted by the snag.

The company later cited some technical error on its end as the reason behind this outage.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 22:01 [IST]