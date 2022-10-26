YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Govt asks WhatsApp for report on recent outage

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 26: The Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on Wednesday asked the Meta-owned WhatsApp to submit a report after the messaging platform faced a global outage on Tuesday for almost two hours.

    "We have asked WhatsApp for a report on the recent outage," Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told ANI.

    Govt asks WhatsApp for report on recent outage
    "We have asked WhatsApp for a report on the recent outage," Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told ANI.

    On Tuesday, WhatsApp suffered a partial or total outage, globally. Users complained about not being able to send or receive text and video messages. However, the services had resumed after nearly two hours.

    WhatsApp service restored after two-hour outage WhatsApp service restored after two-hour outage

    According to Downdetector, which tracks outage reports, the messaging app was not working for many users across multiple regions on Tuesday afternoon as reported by news agency PTI.

    At one point during the outage on Tuesday, over 29,000 reports were flagged by users on Downdetector.

    Downdetector's heatmap was showing WhatsApp users in major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata, were impacted by the snag.

    The company later cited some technical error on its end as the reason behind this outage.

    Comments

    More WHATSAPP News  

    Read more about:

    whatsapp

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 22:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 26, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X