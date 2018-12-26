  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Govt asks airports to make public announcements in local language too

    By Pti
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 26: The government Wednesday directed all airports to make public announcements in local language first, followed by Hindi and English, officials said. The latest move follows a directive from Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu.

    Govt asks airports to make public announcements in local language too
    Govt asks airports to make public announcements in local language too

    Officials said that the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has issued a directive to all aerodromes under its control to start making public announcements in the local language in addition to Hindi and English.

    The Civil Aviation Ministry has also sent out a communication to private airport operators regarding public announcements to be made in the local language.

    Also read: Election frenzy gets to Modi, no foreign visits planned for first 4 months of 2019

    Prabhu has directed the AAI to take steps to make that all announcements on public address system at all the airports in the country should be in local language followed by Hindi and English, officials said.

    The directions would not be applicable for silent airports, where public announcements are not made, they added. In 2016, the AAI had issued a circular asking airports under its control to make public announcements in the local language followed by Hindi and English.

    The minister's decision came after representations from certain quarters that public announcements at airports should also made in the local language, they added. There are more than 100 operational airports.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    civil aviation airports authority of india suresh prabhu

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue