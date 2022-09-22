Govt appoints two judicial members in Kerala Administrative Tribunal

New Delhi, Sep 22: The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday appointed two judicial Members in the Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT) for a period of four years.

An order issued by the Ministry of Personnel stated that "Justice PV Asha and one other judicial member were appointed for the aforesaid two posts with the pay scale of Rs 2,25,000 (fixed), for a period of four years from the date of their assumption of charge of the post, or till they attain the age of 67 years, whichever is earlier."

"Necessary communication in this regard has been sent to the Department of Personnel & Training," the order read.

Kerala Administrative Tribunal was formed in the exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of Section 4 of the Administrative Tribunals Act 1985, by a notification published by the Government of India.

The KAT came into existence with effect from August 26, 2010, with the issuance of a August 25, 2010 dated notification by the Government of India and the appointment of K.Balakrishnan Nair as its Chairman by the President of India.

According to ANI, The Government of India also by publishing the notification dated August 25, 2010, in the Gazette of India (Extraordinary) Part II under section 3(i) had declared August 26, 2010, as the "appointed day of" of Kerala Administrative Tribunal within the meaning of Clause (c) of Section 3 of the said Act.

Story first published: Thursday, September 22, 2022, 12:38 [IST]