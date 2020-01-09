Govt adopting double standards by allowing envoys to visit J&K, but not Indian politicians: Congress

By PTI

New Delhi, Jan 09: The Congress on Thursday accused the government of adopting double standards by resorting to "guided tours" to Jammu and Kashmir for foreign envoys, but not allowing Indian politicians to go there.

The party's attack on the government came hours after US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster and envoys from 15 other countries arrived in Srinagar on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, the first visit by diplomats since August last year when the state's special status was revoked and it was downsized to a union territory.

"Government adopting double standards by allowing foreign envoys to visit J&K, but not Indian politicians," senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said at a press conference.

"We demand that the government allows unfettered access to J&K to all politicians and not resort to guided tours for envoys," he said.

The Congress wants meaningful political activities in J-K, Ramesh said.