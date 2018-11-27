  • search

J&K Governor wasn't under pressure from Centre to dissolve assembly: Raj Bhawan

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Srinagar, Nov 27: Jammu and Kashmir Raj Bhawan PRO on Tuesday stated that the Governor was not under pressure to dissolve the state assembly.

    Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satypal Malik. PTI file photo
    Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satypal Malik. PTI file photo

    J&K Raj Bhawan PRO said some news channels are misinterpreting Governor's statement and putting them out of context to convey that there was pressure from the Centre.

    Earlier, Governor Satya Pal Malik rejected allegations that he was following orders from the Centre when he dissolved the state Assembly last week.

    Also read: Sidhu reaches Pakistan, defends hugging Qamar Bajwa

    "If I was following the Centre's orders, I would have to make [People's Conference leader Sajad] Lone the chief minister," Malik had said at an ITM University event in Gwalior on November 24.

    His comments, which he reiterated on Tuesday, to News18, follow allegations that his decision to dissolve the Assembly on November 21 was taken at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre.

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir satyapal malik bjp

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 27, 2018, 20:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 27, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue