Government to supply around 17,092 MT of oxygen to states worst-hit by COVID-19

New Delhi, Apr 16: The government on Friday said that it will supply as many as 17,092 MT of medical oxygen in a dozen states where the virus is surging, including Maharashtra and Delhi.

According to reports, the announcement was made post a meeting reviewed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure an adequate oxygen supply for COVID patients in the country.

Earlier, PM Modi took a detailed review of current situation of oxygen supply and projected use in the coming 15 days across 12 high burden states (Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan). An overview of district level situation in these states was presented to the Prime Minister.

PM Modi was informed that the Centre and States are in regular contact and estimates for projected demand have been shared with states as on April 20, April 25 and April 30. Accordingly, 4,880 MT, 5,619 MT and 6,593 MT have been allocated to these 12 states for meeting their projected demand as on the given dates, respectively.

The Prime Minister was briefed about production capacity in the country to meet the rising demand. PM suggested to increase oxygen production as per capacity of each plant. It was discussed that surplus stocks of oxygen supply in steel plants are being offered from medical use.

PM Modi also urged officials to ensure seamless and free movement of tankers carrying oxygen throughout the country. The Government has exempted all interstate movement of oxygen tankers from registration of permits to enable easier movement. The Prime Minister was informed that States and transporters have been asked to ensure tankers move round the clock with drivers working in shifts to ensure faster turnaround and adequate capacity to meet the surge in demand.