Government re-constitutes Cabinet committees, check the full list

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 06: The Government of India has reconstitute the Cabinet Committees under the Transaction of Business Rules.

These include - Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, Cabinet Committee on Accommodation, Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, Cabinet Committee on Security, Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth and Cabinet Committee on Employment and Skill Development. The members are as follows:-

Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.

Prime Minister.

Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs

Cabinet Committee on Accommodation.

Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs

Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways; Minister of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises.

Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance; Minister of Corporate Affairs

Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways, Minister of Commerce &Industry.

Special Invitees:

Jitendra Singh,Minister of State(I/C) of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region; Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and Minister of State in the Department of Space

Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State(I/C) of the Ministry of Housing &Urban Affairs; Minister of State(I/C) of the Ministry of Civil Aviation; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry

Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs.

Prime Minister

Rajnath Singh, Minister of Defence

Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs

Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways; Minister of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises

D.V.Sadananda Gowda, Minister of Chemicals & Fertilizers

Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance; Minister of Corporate Affairs

Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture &Farmer Welfare, Minister of Rural Development: and Minister of Panchayati Raj.

Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of Communications and Information Technology; and Minister of Law and Justice.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Minister of Food Processing Industries.

Dr. Subrahamanayam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs

Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways, Minister of Commerce &Industry

Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Minister of Steel.

Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs.

Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs.

Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance; Minister of Corporate Affairs

Ramvilas Paswan, Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture &Farmer Welfare, Minister of Rural Development: and Minister of Panchayati Raj.

Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of Communications and Information Technology; and Minister of Law and Justice

Thawar Chand Gehlot, Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment

Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Environment, Forest & Climate Change; Minister of Information & Broadcasting

Prahlad Joshi, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; Minister of Coal and Mines.

Special Invitees

Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State Parliamentary Affairs; Minister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises.

Muraleedharan, Minister of State Parliamentary Affairs; Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs

Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs.

Prime Minister.

Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs.

Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways; Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance; Minister of Corporate Affairs

Ramvilas Paswan, Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture &Farmer Welfare, Minister of Rural Development: and Minister of Panchayati Raj.

Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of Communications and Information Technology; and Minister of Law and Justice

Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Minister of Food Processing Industries.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Minister of Health & Family Welfare; Minister of Science & Technology; and Minister of Earth Sciences,

Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways, Minister of Commerce &Industry

Arvind Ganpat Sawant, Minister of Heavy Industries & Public Enterprise

Prahlad Joshi, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; Minister of Coal and Mines.

Cabinet Committee on Security.

Prime Minister.

Rajnath Singh, Minister of Defence

Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs

Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance & Corporate Affairs.

Dr. Subrahamanayam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs.

Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth.

Prime Minister.

Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs.

Nitin Jairam Gadkari,. Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Minister of Micro. Small and Medium Enterprises

Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance & Corporate Affairs.

Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways & Minister of Commerce & Industry.

Cabinet Committee on Employment & Skill Development.

Prime Minister.

Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs.

Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance & Corporate Affairs

Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture &Farmer Welfare, Minister of Rural Development: and Minister of Panchayati Raj.

Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways & Minister of Commerce & Industry

Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Minister of Human Resource Development

Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Petroleum &Natural Gas: and Minister of Steel

Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, Minister of Skill development & Enterpreneurship

Santosh Kumar Gangwar, MOS(I/C)Labour & Employment

Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State(I/C) of the Ministry of Housing &Urban Affairs; Minister of State(I/C) of the Ministry of Civil Aviation; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Special Invitees

Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways; Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Minister of Food Processing Industries.

Smriti Zubin Irani, Minister of Women & Child Development and Textiles

Prahlad Singh Patel, Minister of State (I/C) Culture, MOS (I/C) Tourism.