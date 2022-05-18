YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Government allows some relaxation in wheat export ban, allows 1.67 lakh tonnes to be loaded

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 18: The government has announced some relaxation on wheat exports ban. It has been decided that wherever wheat consignments have been handed over to customs for examination and have been registered into their systems on or prior to 13th of this month such consignments would be allowed to be exported.

    wheat export ban
    Labourers unload sacks of wheat from a truck at a godown.PTI Photo

    The ban on wheat export has left at least 4,000 trucks carrying the food grain stranded outside Deendayal Port at Kandla in Gujarat for want of permission from authorities to load them into vessels, according to port and industry officials.

    The Centre has also allowed a wheat consignment headed for Egypt, which was already under loading at the Kandla port. This followed a request by the Egyptian government to permit the wheat cargo to be loaded at the Kandla port. The government decided to permit the full consignment of over 61 thousand MT and allowed it to sail from Kandla to Egypt.

    On May 13, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) issued a notification banning exports of wheat with immediate effect to control price rise.

    The government had earlier restricted wheat exports to manage the overall food security situation in India and to support the needs of neighbouring and vulnerable countries that have been adversely affected by the sudden changes in the global market for wheat and became unable to access adequate wheat supplies.

    The relaxation came following a request by the Egyptian government seeking India's permission for the wheat cargo that was being loaded at the Kandla port.

    Earlier, the government had restricted wheat exports to manage the overall food security situation in India and to support the needs of neighbouring and vulnerable countries that are adversely affected by the sudden changes in the global market for wheat.

    Comments

    More WHEAT News  

    Read more about:

    wheat

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 10:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 18, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X