Governance in K'taka completely collapsed, CM should pave way for new govt: BJP

New Delhi, Jul 8: The governance in Karnataka has completely collapsed and Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy should resign immediately and pave way for formation of a new government, BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje said Monday.

The Congress-JDS coalition government in the state is tottering on the brink of collapse after 13 MLAs of the combine resigned Saturday. Adding to its woes, two independent MLAs have also withdrawn support to the government. "There is no governance at all in Karnataka now. It is going to fall anytime. We demand resignation of Kumaraswamy and an opportunity should be given to form a new government," Karandlaje told reporters outside Parliament. The chief minister should resign as he has not done anything in the state which is reeling under severe drought year after year, she said.

"The Karnataka government is stagnant and the governance has completely collapsed. Even officials are upset. No growth-oriented work was done in the state in the last one year," she alleged. "Kumaraswamy is not at all concerned about the development of the state. When the state plunged into a crisis, the chief minister was staying in America and before that was in a resort," she said.

Karandlaje, who represents Udupi-Chickmagalur parliamentary constituency, said the BJP will stage a protest in the state on Tuesday seeking the chief minister's resignation. She also clarified that none of the rebel MLAs were in touch with the BJP.

The BJP MP also alleged that the current crisis has been scripted by state Congress legislature party leader Siddaramaiah and the latter will tell whether the state government will survive or not. "The future of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government is in the hands of Siddaramaiah and Kumaraswamy," she added.

The two independent MLAs have extended support to the BJP, whose strength has now increased to 107 in the 224-member assembly. The ruling coalition's number has come down to 116, excluding the Speaker. The half-way mark is 113. If the Speaker accepts the resignation of the 13 MLAs, the government's numbers will fall to 103.

