Gopuja at all Karnataka Temples today: Govt explains how it should be done

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Oct 26: The Karnataka government has ordered Gopuja (worship of cow) at all Temples that come under the Muzrai department.

The order directs the priests to conduct cow worship at Temples on 'Balipadyami' which is celebrated as the last leg of Deepavali between 5.30 pm and 6.30 pm. This falls under the auspicious time of Godhooli lagna', according to the Hindu calendar.

The order given with the objective of following the traditions of Hindu culture was issued by the department of Hindu Religious Institutions and Religious Endowment.

Annakut-Gowardhan Puja: A day when Lord Krishna taught Indra devta a lesson in humility

It said the cows should be given a bath, brought to temples, decorated with vermilion, turmeric and flowers and fed rice, jaggery, bananas and sweets, before worshipping them with lamps and incense sticks.

It said the cows should be given a bath, brought to temples, decorated with vermilion, turmeric and flowers and fed rice, jaggery, bananas and sweets, before worshipping them with lamps and incense sticks.

"At least on Deepavali-Balipadyami day, it is appropriate for notified temples to compulsorily perform cow worship so that people don't forget this practice of the Sanatana Hindu Dharma and the future generations also get introduced to this", the circular said, according to news agency PTI.

According to the Hindu tradition during 'Balipadyami' people bathe their cows, embellish them with vermilion, flowers, haldi and then offer them rice and jaggery.

Balipaadyami is the fourth day of Deepavali and is celebrated on the occasion of Vamana stamping the most powerful and charitable Asura King Bali to the Pathala Loka. Bali who is revered as one of among the seven chiranjivis returns to visit his kingdom on this day every year. On this day one can buy new things as it is considered to be very auspicious.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 10:36 [IST]