Google marks Children's Day 2018 with a special doodle all about space

    New Delhi, Nov 14: Google Doodle, the search giant on Wednesday has chosen a picture that depicts the galaxy and space exploration as its doodle in celebration of Children's Day 2018.

    Google celebrates Childrens Day 2018 with Doodle all about galaxy and space

    Children's Day also known as Bal Diwas in the Hindi language is celebrated on 14th November every year. The Day is celebrated in India as a tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru who was born on November 14, 1889, and known to be very fond of children. Children's Day is celebrated in schools with fondness involving functions. Google is celebrating the Day with a doodle.

    Earlier on Tuesday, Google had opened public online voting for 20 children shortlisted for its annual 'Doodle 4 Google' competition.

    The annual competition, announced early in August, encouraged creative, art-loving students across India to bring their imagination to life for the search engine giant's logo.

    This year's theme was "what inspires you". The doodle, incorporating letters G-o-o-g-l-e, were to be created using crayons, clay, water colours and graphic design.

    Of the 75,000 students, from Class 1 to 10, across the country who sent in their entries, more than 55 per cent were from non-metro cities, including Visakhapatnam, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Bareilly, Kottayam and Bhubaneswar.

    Out of these, Google shortlisted 20 from five categories: Group 1 comprising students from Class 1 to 2; Group 2 with students from Class 3 to 4; Group 3 with students from Class 5 to 6; Group 4 with students from Class 7 to 8 and Group 5 with students from Class 9 to 10.

    The national winner would win a Rs 5 lakh college scholarship, a Rs 2 lakh technology package for their school, as well as a trip to the Google office in India, among other prizes, the company said.

    google doodle childrens day

