Google Doodle: Tribute to Director V Shantaram

Today is the birth 116th birthday of noted Bollywood filmmaker V. Shantaram. Google has come up with a Doodle to pay tribute to the 'Do Aankhen Baara Haath'-fame director.

Shantaram, who once worked at a local tin-shed cinema for a sum of 5 rupees per month, debuted on the same silver screen as an actor in the silent film, Surekha Haran in 1917.

By 1927, Shantaram had directed his first film, Netaji Palker. Eventually, he was known for his technical creativity and an unwavering commitment to using art as an instrument for social change.

The Doodle depicts three films produced and directed by Shantaram in the 1950s that won him numerous national and international awards. Amar Bhoopali (1951) told the true story of an ordinary cow herder with a natural gift for poetry, set in the days of the Maratha Confederacy.

Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje (1955), a love story set against the background of classical Indian dance, was among the first films in India to use Technicolor.

'Do Aankhen Baara Haath' (1957) portrayed the tale of a young jail warden who would reform dangerous prisoners into persons of virtue through hard work.

OneIndia News