Google celebrates Teachers Day with an animated doodle

    As India celebrates Teachers Day today, Online search giant Google has marked the day with a cute animated doodle.

    Teacher's Day is celebrated on the 5th of September in India every year and is marked in honour of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was born on the same day in 1888.

    Todays Google Doodle

    If you open the google homepage today, the doodle has a spinning globe, as it completes a round, there appear different icons denoting different subjects that we have learnt in our academics. So there are different icons for chemistry, maths, music, astronomy, in general, covering both educational as well as recreational activities. It covers all subjects with this small animated clip.

    The significance of the day lies in the birthday of one of India's most famous and revered teachers, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Dr Radhakrishnan was a celebrated academic. He taught at Chennai's Presidency College and Calcutta University. In 1962 Dr Radhakrishnan became the second President of India.

    It is said that Dr Radhakrishnan's students were keen to celebrate his birthday. However, he suggested instead of celebrating his birthday, it would be his "proud privilege" if the day was observed as Teacher's Day instead.

    Since then students across India celebrate the day wishing their dear teachers today. Social media platforms are flooded with tributes to teachers.

    While India celebrates Teachers' Day on September 5, World Teachers' Day is on October 5.

