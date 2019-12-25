  • search
Trending Flashback 2019 NPR
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Good to see Naidu enjoying beauty of Kutch says PM

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 25: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu's remarks that 'those who have not seen Kutch have not seen anything' evoked a response from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday who said he couldn't agree more.

    "I agree, Mr. Vice President :) Good to see Venkaiah Ji enjoying the beauty of Kutch," Modi wrote on Twitter.

    Venkaiah Naidu
    Venkaiah Naidu Image courtesy: @VPSecretariat

    The prime minister hoped that it inspired everyone to head to Kutch. "You would love it too," he said.

    Venkaiah Naidu to give away 2019 National Awards, Dadasaheb Phalke honour to Big B

    During a recent visit to Gujarat, Naidu had posted his picture in the Rann of Kutch on the Twitter handle of the vice president's secretariat.

    "Kutch nahin dekha toh kuch nahin dekha," Naidu had said.

    More VENKAIAH NAIDU News

    Read more about:

    venkaiah naidu kutch narendra modi remarks vice president

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 25, 2019, 10:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 25, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue