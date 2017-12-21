Reacting to the verdict, DMK chief Karunanidhi on Thursday said that injustice will be defeated.

"Aneedhi veezhum. Aram vellum," wrote Karunanidhi in Tamil soon after the verdict was pronounced.

"Injustice will be defeated, good deeds will triumph" These were the words from DMK chief M. Karunanidhi. Probably the first words from the veteran leader who has been staying away from public life due to health issues.

All accused in the 2G spectrum scam case, including former telecom minister A Raja and DMK MP Kanimozhi, have been acquitted by a special CBI court. In a one-judgment, special CBI judge OP Saini said the prosecution has failed to prove guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

The trial in 2G spectrum scam started six years ago in 2011 after the court had framed charges against 17 accused in the CBI case for offences that entailed punishment ranging from six months to life imprisonment.

OneIndia News