Goa: Rs 4 lakh worth drugs seized, foreign national arrested

Panaji, Dec 21: Ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations, Goa police said they have seized drugs worth Rs four lakh from a foreign national after a raid in Candolim.

Calangute Police Inspector Jivba Dalvi said that information was received from sources that a foreign national would be coming to Candolim to deliver a consignment of drugs before Christmas Eve. He said that the foreign national, identified as Jerry Alex of the Ivory Coast, was caught around midnight on December 20.

"A search was conducted and LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) worth Rs. 2.40 lakh and MDMA (Methylene dioxy methamphetamine) worth Rs. 1.50 lakh was seized from him," said Dalvi.

The official said that a case had been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the National Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

PTI