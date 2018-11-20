Goa lottery result: Check weekly result here LIVE

The Goa state lottery weekly result will be declared today. Once declared the same would be available on the official website.

There are four draws today, which begin from 11.55 am onwards. They have been classified into afternoon and evening lottery results.

Goa Lottery Weekly Result Nov 20

The official result will be available from 11.55 am onwards. You can check the results here: https://lotteryresult.in/goa/goa-state-lottery-result-weekly-20-11-2018/145206

Goa Lottery Rajshree Kaveri Result November 20:

The official result will be available from 4 pm onwards. The results would be available here: https://lotteryresult.in/goa/goa-state-lottery-result-rajshree-kaveri-20-11-2018/145214

Goa Lottery Lucky Four Weekly Result 20-11-2018:

The result will be available from 4.30 pm onwards: The results will be available here: https://lotteryresult.in/goa/goa-state-lottery-result-lucky-four-weekly-20-11-2018/145215

Goa Lottery Everest Magal Weekly Lottery Result 20-11-2018

The results would be available from 4.30 onwards. You can check the results here: https://lotteryresult.in/goa/goa-state-lottery-result-everest-magal-weekly-lottery-20-11-2018/145216

Goa Lottery Rajshree Tiger Weekly Result 20-11-2018:

The results will be available from 8 pm onwards. The results will be available on this website: https://lotteryresult.in/goa/goa-state-lottery-result-rajshree-tiger-weekly-20-11-2018/145220