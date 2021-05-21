YouTube
    Goa court acquits Tehelka Editor, Tarun Tejpal in rape, sexual assault of female journalist

    Panaji, May 21: A sessions court in Goa Friday acquitted former Editor of Tehelka magazine Tarun Tejpal of sexual assault charges alleged by a female colleague. The judgment was pronounced by Additional Sessions Judge Kshama Joshi.

    The former Tehelka editor-in-chief was accused of sexually assaulting a female colleague inside a luxury hotel elevator in Goa in 2013.

    The Goa Police subsequently registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Tejpal for various offences including rape.

    The additional district court was to pronounce the verdict on Tuesday. Judge Kshama Joshi adjourned the verdict to May 12.

    Public prosecutor Fransisco Tavares said the judge made the announcement without citing a reason for the verdict postponement.

    Story first published: Friday, May 21, 2021, 11:09 [IST]
