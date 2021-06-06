For Quick Alerts
Goa corona curfew extended till June 14, says CM
India
Panaji, June 05: The coronavirus-induced curfew'' in Goa was on Saturday extended till June 14, with shops selling essential items allowed to operate between 7am and 3pm every day.
The announcement was made in a tweet by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.
"Our Government has decided to extend the state level curfew till 7 am, 14 June 2021.
Timings for essential shops as defined will be increased to 7 am to 3 pm. In addition, shops/stores related to house/building repairs, monsoon preparedness or rain protection and stationery items will be allowed to open," he tweeted.
The curfew was set to get over on June 7 after being imposed in the coastal state on May 9.
Story first published: Sunday, June 6, 2021, 0:15 [IST]