    Goa corona curfew extended till June 14, says CM

    By
    |

    Panaji, June 05: The coronavirus-induced curfew'' in Goa was on Saturday extended till June 14, with shops selling essential items allowed to operate between 7am and 3pm every day.

    The announcement was made in a tweet by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

    "Our Government has decided to extend the state level curfew till 7 am, 14 June 2021.

    Timings for essential shops as defined will be increased to 7 am to 3 pm. In addition, shops/stores related to house/building repairs, monsoon preparedness or rain protection and stationery items will be allowed to open," he tweeted.

    The curfew was set to get over on June 7 after being imposed in the coastal state on May 9.

    Story first published: Sunday, June 6, 2021, 0:15 [IST]
    X