Goa Board Class 12 results 2018 date confirmed: Check here

The Goa Board Class 12 results 2018 will be declared this month. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

Our sources have told us that the results would be declared on April 25 2018. Goa Board Class 10th exams were held from April 2 to April 21, while Class 12 exams were held between March 5 and March 26.

Usually the results are announced by last week of April or first week of May. The results once declared would be available on www.gbshse.gov.in and http://www.examresults.net/goa/.

How to check Goa Board Class 12 results 2018:

Story first published: Thursday, April 19, 2018, 17:45 [IST]
