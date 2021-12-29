Goa announces fresh restrictions amid Omicron spread: Details here

Panaji, Dec 29: Goa government on Wednesday announced fresh restrictions amid growing concern over Omicron cases across the country. According to the new government rules, Casinos, cinema halls, auditoriums, river cruises, water parks & entertainment parks are allowed to work at a maximum of 50% capacity. The state has also restricted the entry of un-vaccinated people into the state.

Casinos may operate only upto 50 % of its capacity, subject to adherence to all Covid safety protocols, including use of masks, sanitisers, thermal screening etc.

However, entry shall be permitted for the asymptomatic guests or staff who: are fully vaccinated and possessing a vaccination certificate of both doses of Covid-19 vaccine issued through CoWIN portal, provided 15 days have elapsed since administration of the second dose of such vaccine possess RT-PCR negative reports for the test conducted not prior to 24 hours from the time of entry,

Cinema halls auditoriums/community halls/river cruises/waterparks/entertainment parks shall not operate beyond 50% of the seating capacity.

Place of public amusement, including Spa, Massage parlour, restaurant, pub, bar, hall, auditorium, gym, marriage venue, cinema halls, river cruises, waterparks, entertainment parks, to adhere to all Covid safety protocols, including use of masks, sanitisers, thermal screening etc.

However, entry shall be permitted for the asymptomatic guests or staff who:

are fully vaccinated and possessing a vaccination certificate of both doses of Covid-19 vaccine issued through COWIN portal provided 15 days have elapsed since administration of the second dose of such vaccine OR possess Covid negative test report for the test conducted not prior to 24 hours from the time of entry, Owner, manager organiser of such premises/functions shall be responsible for the enforcement of the above restrictions, including making necessary arrangements for the verification:

schools may open subject to the separate SOPs to be issued on this behalf by the Education department.

Inter-state movement for persons except:

Asymptomatic persons who are fully vaccinated possessing a vaccination certificate of both doses of COVID-19 vaccine issued through the COWIN portal, provided 15 days have elapsed since the administration of the said vaccine.

Interstate movement for a person except for an asymptomatic person who is fully vaccinated or people entering in Goa for medical emergencies or people with a negative report of Covid shall only be allowed

However, the Police or the other authorities will have to scan such persons with the thermal guns to see whether they display any symptoms and if they display any symptoms then the Police or the other authorities should deny access to such persons within the State of Goa, for those carrying Covid negative test reports for a test done a 'maximum of 72 hours prior to entering in Goa.

