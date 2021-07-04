Is Goa open for tourists? Is it mandatory to get vaccinated or carry negative RT-PCR report?

Goa govt likely to allow restaurants to open at 50 per cent capacity from July 5

Goa allows bars, restaurants to open with 50% capacity

India

pti-PTI

Panaji, July 04: The Goa government on Sunday extended till July 12 the current state-level curfew that is in place to curb the COVID-19 cases, but allowed social, political, cultural gatherings, marriages and other congregations of up to 100 people or 50 per cent of the venue capacity.

The casinos in the state, however, will continue to remain shut till July 12. “Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural gatherings, marriages and other congregations are allowed with 100 people or 50 per cent of the capacity of the venue,” the government said in a notification, which announced the extension of the curfew period.

The curfew, which was first imposed on May 9, has since been extended from time to time considering the number of infections in the coastal state. The previous extension was up to July 5.

The notification says that indoor sports complexes, auditoriums, community halls or similar places, river cruises, water-parks, entertainment parks, gym, spa, massage parlours, cinema halls, theatres and other establishments will continue to remain shut during the curfew period.

Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutes will also continue to remain closed for students, except for holding competitive examinations after taking prior permission from the authorities, it said. Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 164 to reach 1,67,436 on Sunday, while the death of four patients took its fatality count to 3,073.