Give us a complete package deal on boundary, not a piecemeal, Modi to tell Xi at informal summit

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to tell Chinese President, Xi Jinping to first clear doubts and narrow differences on the Line of Actual Control before making efforts to settle the border dispute between the two countries.

During the two informal summit to be held on Friday and Saturday, India would convey that the better to first put in place Confidence Building Measures and also maintain peace at the disputed boundary before going in for an actual settlement on the issue.

This would be an important point of discussion as the Special Representatives of both countries had postponed their meeting scheduled to be held in New Delhi last month owing to a strain over China's statement on Kashmir.

Modi is likely to tell China that both sides should resume the stalled process of clarifying on the Line of Actual Control. It may be recalled that both countries had made substantial progress in negotiating the dispute and had even exchanged maps in 2001. India would state that it would prefer a complete package deal instead of a piecemeal one which would cover the entire length of the boundary.