Give special attention to supply of medical oxygen: MHA to states

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 07: The Union Home Ministry has written to all states to give special attention to keeping the supply of medical oxygen smooth and hassle free in the hospitals.

The letter by the Home Secretary, Ajay Kumar Bhalla emphasised on the supply of medical oxygen as it is critical. He said that medical oxygen has been included in the national list and the list of the World Health Organisation as an essential medicine.

In the guidelines issued earlier, the MHA had granted permission for manufacturing and transport of essential supplies, workers and materials.

"All manufacturing units of Medical Oxygen Gas/Liquid, Medical Oxygen Cylinders, Cryogenic Tanks for storing liquid Oxygen, Liquid cryogenic Cylinders, Liquid Oxygen Cryogenic Transport Tanks, Ambient vaporisers and Cryogenic valves, cylinder valves and accessories; Transportation of above items; Cross land border movement of above items.

Workers of the above-mentioned manufacturing units and their transportation should be allowed/ given passes to travel from their homes to factories & back to ensure factories are run on full installed capacity," a release stated.