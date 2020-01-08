Give immediate medical treatment to Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad: Delhi court directs Tihar

  • search
    New Delhi, Jan 08: A Delhi court on Wednesday has directed urgent medical treatment to Bhim Sena Chief Chandrashekhar Azad till tomorrow if required.

    The court was hearing his plea for medical treatment.

    Bhim Sena Chief Chandrashekhar Azad

    Matter adjourned for Jan 9 as Investigating Officer did not submit Azad's medical report in court today.

    Bhim Army chief, Chandrashekhar Azad suffering from polycythemia

    Azad was arrested by Daryaganj police on December 21 for allegedly inciting violence during anti-CAA protests.

    Azad, through his counsel Mahmood Pracha, had moved to the court, seeking medical assistance for his client stating that he was suffering from a blood thickening disease.

    The application claimed that Azad was suffering from polycythemia, a disease of blood thickness, and "requires continuous checkup from the doctors concerned from AIIMS, who are supervising his treatment for a long time".

    If the treatment was not provided urgently to Azad, it might lead to cardiac arrest, the application moved through advocate Mehmood Pracha said.

    The plea sought a direction to the jail authorities or the Delhi government to provide medical treatment to Azad. The Bhim Army chief was sent to judicial custody on December 21 by a Delhi court.

    Azad's outfit had organised a march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar against the amended Citizenship Act on Friday, despite not having police permission.

    The marching protesters were stopped by police and paramilitary personnel near Delhi Gate, after which they turned violent and set a car on fire and damaged a few other vehicles.

    The police resorted to lathicharge and used a water cannon to control the situation.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 8, 2020, 17:35 [IST]
