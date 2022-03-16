Ghulam Nabi Azad likely to meet Sonia Gandhi on Thursday over G-23 proposals

New Delhi, Mar 16: Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, member of G-23 group, which is demanding organisation overhaul in the party, is likely to meet Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday at 10 Janpath.

Sources close to the news agency ANI have claimed that Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will be present at the meeting. He is expected to present the final proposal to the party chief after which the future of the G23 will be decided.

On Wednesday, Ghulam Nabi Azad hosted a meeting at his residence which had the participation of many leaders including Kapil Sibal, Shashi Tharoor, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Anand Sharma, Manish TewariMani Shankar Aiyar, PJ Kurien, Parneet Kaur, Sandeep Dikshit and Raj Babbar.

Earlier it was scheduled to be held at Kapil Sibal's residence, but it was postponed following his attack on Gandhis in an interview. In an interview given to a daily, he had stated that it was time for non-Gandhis to take charge of the grand old party.

The sources have told the ANI that the party is upset with Kapil Sibal and Anand Sharma.

The Congress fared poorly in the just-concluded assembly elections by failing to win back any of the BJP-ruled states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur and losing Punjab to the AAP. The Congress Working Committee had discussed the reasons for the poll debacle and authorised Sonia Gandhi to initiate necessary changes in these states after the drubbing.

