Woman creates ruckus on flight: The end result is she is duct taped

Viral video: 23-year-old Bride goes to marriage venue on SUV's bonnet, booked by Pune police

Man crawling like a snake to cut his illegal power connection is rib tickling: Watch

Temple official objects to Christian, Hindu boys playing together; Video viral on social media

Ghost of the mountain: Can you locate this Phantom Cat in this picture?

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Animals are fascinating and pictures of them are always a treat to watch. However what do you do if a picture of an animal is shared and you are not able to spot it.

Phantom cat. They are called ghost of the mountains. If you locate, read a tweet by Ramesh Pandey, an IFS officer.

Phantom cat….!They are called ghost of the mountains.

If you can locate. @ryancragun pic.twitter.com/sG5nMyqM0S — Ramesh Pandey (@rameshpandeyifs) July 13, 2021

The tweet with the image has been shared multiple times with people zooming in and out to find the hidden cat. What a disguise said one user while another said, 'my God I could barely locate it. I had to expand the pic several times.

Can you spot the phantom cat in the picture. Try your luck.

I have located it...Pls check the picture with surrounding circle pic.twitter.com/EJZeKsk9Ji — Prakash Tewari (@PrakashTewari_) July 14, 2021

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, July 15, 2021, 9:21 [IST]