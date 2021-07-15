YouTube
    Ghost of the mountain: Can you locate this Phantom Cat in this picture?

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Animals are fascinating and pictures of them are always a treat to watch. However what do you do if a picture of an animal is shared and you are not able to spot it.

    Ghost of the mountain: Can you locate this Phantom Cat in this picture?

    Phantom cat. They are called ghost of the mountains. If you locate, read a tweet by Ramesh Pandey, an IFS officer.

    The tweet with the image has been shared multiple times with people zooming in and out to find the hidden cat. What a disguise said one user while another said, 'my God I could barely locate it. I had to expand the pic several times.

    Can you spot the phantom cat in the picture. Try your luck.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 15, 2021, 9:21 [IST]
    X