Ghost of the mountain: Can you locate this Phantom Cat in this picture?
Animals are fascinating and pictures of them are always a treat to watch. However what do you do if a picture of an animal is shared and you are not able to spot it.
Phantom cat. They are called ghost of the mountains. If you locate, read a tweet by Ramesh Pandey, an IFS officer.
Phantom cat….!They are called ghost of the mountains.
If you can locate.
July 14, 2021
The tweet with the image has been shared multiple times with people zooming in and out to find the hidden cat. What a disguise said one user while another said, 'my God I could barely locate it. I had to expand the pic several times.
Can you spot the phantom cat in the picture. Try your luck.
I have located it...Pls check the picture with surrounding circle
Here it is
Snow leopard