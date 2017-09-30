Ghaziabad: Two held for allegedly raping a woman

Ghaziabad, Sep 30: The Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday said two men were arrested on charges of gangraping a woman returning home after duty hours and robbing her in Raj Nagar Extension area.

They said two country-made pistols and nine cartridges were seized from Ankit and Mohit Jaat after their arrest from Karhera road last night, nearly a week after the incident on September 22.

SP City Aakash Tomar said the two men - employed with a pharmaceutical firm in the area - have confessed to the crime.

Tomar said the two men had planned a robbery after finishing their duty at their company to arrange money to buy liquor. But, instead, they found the woman, a nurse by profession, near Sikrod village who was riding her way back to her home on a scooty after finishing her duty at a hospital.

The two men intercepted the woman and snatched her mobile and other belongings. They then dragged her into a nearby field and raped her, the police said, adding that the two men threatened her against disclosing the incident to anyone.

PTI