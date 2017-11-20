Get back home, we will help, Army tells Kashmir locals who joined terror groups

Top officials in Kashmir have told the local youth who have joined terror groups to return home. Director General of Police, Jammu, and Kashmir, S P Vaid has urged the local youth to return to their homes.

Vaid while making the appeal also said that they had managed to get at least 60 youth back into their homes. Lt Gen J S Sandhu too made a similar appeal and said that the youth should stop being a proxy of Pakistan.

The local terrorists must realise that it is easy to call themselves as Mujahids. But are you really a Mujahid or just a proxy, the Army official asked.

He further assured that the Army and police would extend all help. He said that there would be no harassment and the youth who are ready to return home would get more help than what they would have expected.

Meanwhile, Vaid played down the claims about the Islamic State launching operations in the state. He said that the claims are yet to be verified. I don't think there is an ISIS imprint here he also said.

OneIndia News