Gesture goes viral after her boyfriend made her a dress for graduation day

    New Delhi, June 17: A post about a sweet gesture in which a man went the extra mile to make a dress for his girlfriend on her graduation has gone viral.

    The post was shared on Twitter, with the post that reads, bf made my grad dress. The post is accompanied with four photographs and one image shows the design of the dress on paper, while another shows the girl selecting the right material.

    The post has got over 3.5 lakh likes and 25,000 retweets. Several users have posted appreciative comments.

    Further the boyfriend also shared a post about the dress on Twitter. "I made my girlfriend a dress for graduation," he wrote. Let us know your thoughts on this warm gesture in the comments section below.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 17, 2021, 14:28 [IST]
