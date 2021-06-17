Gesture goes viral after her boyfriend made her a dress for graduation day

This video of woman caught eating food with hands at wedding will make you laugh

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 17: A post about a sweet gesture in which a man went the extra mile to make a dress for his girlfriend on her graduation has gone viral.

The post was shared on Twitter, with the post that reads, bf made my grad dress. The post is accompanied with four photographs and one image shows the design of the dress on paper, while another shows the girl selecting the right material.

Bf made my grad dress :’-) pic.twitter.com/TF5ZaxGz42 — gnat (@9eena) June 15, 2021

Emotional video of man and bird eating from the same plate goes viral

The post has got over 3.5 lakh likes and 25,000 retweets. Several users have posted appreciative comments.

i made my gf a dress for graduation :) pic.twitter.com/8KvfqX9ZHh — user @aaa9ad posting their L’s online (@aaa9ad) June 15, 2021

Further the boyfriend also shared a post about the dress on Twitter. "I made my girlfriend a dress for graduation," he wrote. Let us know your thoughts on this warm gesture in the comments section below.

Story first published: Thursday, June 17, 2021, 14:28 [IST]