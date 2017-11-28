GES 2017: Ivanka Trump main attraction, to share stage with PM Modi

Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump's daughter and purportedly his most trusted adviser, is set to visit India on Tuesday to attend the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad.

To be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, more than 1200 young entrepreneurs, a majority of whom are women, from 127 countries would attend the summit.

Trump, who is visiting the country along with her husband Jared Kushner, will be addressing the inaugural session of the summit.

She will also appear at two panel discussions at the summit on the same day, which is themed on women entrepreneurs. Ms Trump, a businesswoman herself, will be discussing issues of innovations, skill and training the next day.

In addition some 300 investors and ecosystem supporters are also attending the mega event.

The world's largest gathering of young entrepreneurs is being co-hosted by India and the United States.

Trump will be greeted in Hyderabad by Modi who will host a gala dinner at the Falaknuma Palace, a luxury hotel once owned by one of the nizams who ruled the city before Indias independence.

Ivanka, 36, has travelled to India before, but this is her maiden trip to the country as a senior presidential advisor.

Accompanied by several top administrations official, a large number of Indian Americans are part of her delegation, which numbers 350 from 38 states.

Besides Faluknama, Donald Trump's eldest daughter's visit might also include a sight-seeing trip to Charminar - a historical site that topped Ms Trump's list of must visit places in India.

More than 10,000 security personnel including anti-terrorist forces and dog squads will be deployed, and Trump will travel around Hyderabad in her own special bullet proof vehicle with US Secret Service taking care of close security.

Earlier, authorities have cleared beggars off the streets and brought in 10,000 extra security forces for Ivanka Trumps biggest foreign mission since her father became president.

OneIndia News