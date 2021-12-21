First step towards gender equality: Gen Naravane hails induction of women cadet in NDA

New Delhi, Dec 21: Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Monday inducted the first set of indigenously developed next-generation Armoured Engineer Reconnaissance Vehicles and other equipment into the Corps of Engineers, at Bombay Engineering Group (BEG) in Pune.

The system has been designed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and manufactured by Ordnance Factory Medak & Bharat Electronics Limited, Pune.

Despite the various restrictions imposed by the COVID pandemic since the last one year, supply of the vehicle to Indian Army has been on schedule.

The vehicle is capable of carrying out reconnaissance of water obstacles and boggy patches for execution of engineer tasks with capabilities to carry out reconnaissance and provide real time update to force commanders.

The system will enhance existing engineer reconnaissance capabilities of Indian Army and would be a major game changer in support of mechanised operations in future conflicts.

Story first published: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 21:10 [IST]