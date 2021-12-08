Gen Bipin Rawat, wife to be cremated in Delhi on Friday

New Delhi, Dec 8: Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife will be reportedly cremated on Friday in Delhi Cantonment, sources informed news agency ANI. Their mortal remains are expected to arrive in the national capital in a military plane by Thursday evening, the sources said.

The bodies will be kept for public homage between 11 am and 2 pm on Friday. It will be followed by a public procession which will begin from Kamraj Marg to Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment.

The IAF's Mi17V5 chopper which was ferrying Gen Bipin Rawat and 13 others crashed near Coonor in Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday. The copter was heading to the defence establishment in Wellington and the accident took place in the Nilgiris shortly after the Mi-Series chopper took off from the Army base in Sulur.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address both the houses over the tragic incident on Thursday in Parliament.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders across the political spectrum condoled the demise of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and hailed his contribution to the armed forces as well as the country.

President Kovind said it was deeply painful for him to learn of the loss of lives in the helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu. "I join fellow citizens in paying tributes to each of those who died while performing their duty. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families," he tweeted.

"I am shocked and anguished over the untimely demise of General Bipin Rawat and his wife, Madhulika ji. The nation has lost one of its bravest sons. His four decades of selfless service to the motherland was marked by exceptional gallantry and heroism. My condolences to his family," the president said.

Vice President Naidu said he was deeply shocked by the tragic death of Rawat, his wife, senior officials of the armed forces and others in the helicopter crash in Coonoor. "I spoke to the Hon'ble Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh and conveyed my deep anguish. My thoughts & prayers are with the bereaved family members in this hour of grief," Naidu said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he is deeply anguished by the helicopter crash in which "we have lost General Bipin Rawat, his wife and other personnel of the armed forces". "They served India with utmost diligence. My thoughts are with the bereaved families," he said. Hailing Rawat as an "outstanding soldier", Modi said he was a "true patriot" who greatly contributed to modernising the armed forces and security apparatus.

"His insights and perspectives on strategic matters were exceptional. His passing away has saddened me deeply. Om Shanti," he said in a series of tweets.

"As India's first CDS, General Rawat worked on diverse aspects relating to our armed forces including defence reforms. He brought with him a rich experience of serving in the Army. India will never forget his exceptional service," Modi said.