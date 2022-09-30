Gen Anil Chauhan takes over as CDS, says will tackle challenges, difficulties

YouTube
    New Delhi, Sep 30: General Anil Chauhan took charge as Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) on Friday and said that he would try to tackle 'all challenges and difficulties together'.

    After taking the charge, the CDS said that he was proud to be assuming the responsibility of the highest rank in the Indian armed forces.

    Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan addresses media after inspecting a Guard of Honour, in New Delhi.PTI Photo

    "I will try to fulfill the expectations from the three defence forces as the Chief of Defence Staff. We will tackle all challenges and difficulties together," ANI quoted the CDS as saying.

    General Chauhan also paid tributes to India's soldiers, who have laid down their lives, at the National War Memorial, India Gate.

    General Chauhan was accorded a tri-services guard of honour at the lawns of the South Block in the Raisina Hills.

    Army Chief General Manoj Pande, IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Navy vice chief Vice Admiral SN Ghormade and Air Marshal BR Krishna were also present on the occasion.

    It is to be noted that this is the first time that the Union government has brought a three-star officer back from his retirement to hold the charge of CDS.

    General Bipin Rawat was the first CDS of the country. After his death in a chopper crash in Tamil Nadu in December 2021, the post was vacant for more than nine months.

    Before becoming the CDS, the officer had commanded an Infantry Division in the critical Baramula sector in the Northern Command as Major General.

    Later as Lt General, he commanded a corps in the north east and subsequently went to become the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Command from September 2019 and held the charge until his retirement from the service in May 2021.

    The CDS is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla and the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun.

    Story first published: Friday, September 30, 2022, 18:13 [IST]
    X