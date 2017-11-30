Finance Minister Arun Jaitley remained optimistic of a higher growth rate in coming quarters.

Addressing a press conference Jaitley said that "the last five quarters had witnessed a downward trend. This marks the reversal of this trend. This also indicates that perhaps the impact of two very significant structural reforms - demonetisation and GST - is behind us and hopefully in coming quarters we can look for an upwards trajectory," he said.

Government's reforms to push economic growth are working can be seen from that manufacturing has shown robust growth of 7% in Q2 and services at 7.1%. Gross fixed capital formation has increased from 1.6% in Q1 to 4.7% in Q2, he said.

India's GDP growth rose to 6.3% in the July-September quarter from a three-year low of 5.7% in the previous one. It has reversed the five quarters of slowing GDP growth giving a big relief to the Narendra Modi government.

According to data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO), the GDP for Q2 stood at Rs 31.66 lakh crore, or a growth of 6.3 per cent.