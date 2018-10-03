  • search

Gauhati University result 2018 BA, BCom, BSc declared, check on gauhati.ac.in

By Vikash Aiyappa
    New Delhi, Oct 3: The Gauhati University result 2018 BA, BCom, BSc has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

    As many as 30715 students appeared for the BA (General) exam of which only 9561 or 31.13 per cent have passed.

    The University was established in 1948, by an act of the State Legislature, namely, the Gauhati University Act 1947 (Assam Act, XVI of 1947), the Gauhati University is funded by the University Grants Commission and the Government of Assam. The University is in its 58th year of existence and is the oldest, the largest, and the most premiere seat of higher education in the entire North Eastern Region of India. The results have been declared on gauhati.ac.in.

    How to check Gauhati University results 2018:

    • Go to gauhati.ac.in
    • Click on results tab
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 3, 2018, 7:28 [IST]
