Gauhati University BA 3rd Semester result announced, know how to check

The Gauhati University (GU) has declared third semester result for Arts course. The results are available on the official website.

Candidates should note that the University has announced of the result at the web portal with the link "GU Arts 3rd Sem Result 2017". Candidates shall have to access the link for retrieving the result. Las year in March, the University had declared the results of the 1st and 5th semesters for BA, BSc and BCom programmes. Candidates of 2016 batch who have been waiting for the BA 3rd Semester result, can check now at the official website gauhati.ac.in.

How to check GU 3rd Sem Arts Result 2017:

Go to gauhati.ac.in

Click on results link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Take a printout

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day