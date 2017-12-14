Gau Rakshak externed from Nashik for a year moves Bombay HC

In probably a first of its kind case, a 'gau rakshak' externed from his home has moved the Bombay High Court. He challenged a decision that externed from the Nashik district for a year.

Macchindra Shirke, 29 says he is an animal lover and has saved thousands of cows. He said that in the order, the police had cited 9 criminal cases including attempt to murder. He said that the charges are baseless and need to be quashed. The Bombay High Court has directed the state government to file an affidavit to this effect while posting the matter for further hearing to January.

In his petition, Shirke said that he is a resident of Malegaon. I have been working for animal welfare for over 12 years now and have been a member of the Akhil Bharatiya Goseva Sangh and the Mukhya Mantri Mitra Abhiyan. I was also associated with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Gaurakhsa Samiti, Malegaon, he further said.

He alleged that the police had failed to take action as Malegaon has a large population of Muslims. He also said that he had lodged 40 FIRs against persons involved in cow trafficking, smuggling and slaughter. He said that owing to the raids conducted based on his complaints, the beef lobby and some illegal butchers filed false cases against him.

The additional superintendent of police, Malegaon had recommended that Shirke be externed from Nashik for two years from Nashik, Dhulia, Jalgaon, Nandhurbar and Ahmednagar. In August, the sub-divisional magistrate externed him from Nashik for a year and the order was upheld by the divisional commissioner a month later.

OneIndia News