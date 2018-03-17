GATE 2018 results announced, know how to check

The GATE 2018 result has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

As for the GATE 2018 scorecard, it would be available on the official website on March 20, 2018. Candidates are also advised to note that while the date of the release of the result is specified, the time is not available. As per past trends, it is expected that the final answer keys, results and scorecard would be released at about 10:00 am. Candidates would be required to log in to their GOAPS account to access their results. The results are available on gate.iitg.ac.in.

OneIndia News

