GATE 2018 admit card released, download now

The GATE 2018 admit card have been released. The same is available on the official website.

The exam is scheduled to be held on February 3, 4 and February 10, 11, 2018 (9 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm). GATE is conducted for admission to M.Tech. programmes. GATE scores are also used by several PSUs for recruitment purpose. The admit card is available on the official GATE 2018 website. The admit card is available on appsgate.iitg.ac.in

How to download GATE 2018 admit card:

Go to appsgate.iitg.ac.in

It will redirect you to GOAPS page.

Enter your enrollment id/email address, password and captcha code in the space provided.

Submit

Download admit card

Take a printout

OneIndia News