    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Here are messages, quotes to share with your family, friends on this festival

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 30: Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha. The festival is celebrated with great fervour and pomp mainly in states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh along with many other parts of India. Ganesh Chaturthi is the day Lord Ganesh is worshipped for wisdom, prosperity, good fortune and wellbeing.

    Ganesh Chaturthi Greetings: Here are messages, quotes to share with your family, friends on Vinayaka Chavithi

    On Ganesh Chaturthi day people get Ganesha's idols and install them at home. These days along with ornate idols simple eco-friendly Ganesha idols too are available. For next few days people do pujas, aarti's and special feast everyday is made for Lord Ganesh.

    The festivity of Ganesh Chaturthi and Lord Ganesha's festival ends on the 10th day that is Anant Chaturdashi. This is day when Lord Ganesha's idol it taken out in a procession and immersed in the water also known in many parts as Ganesh Visarjan.

    It is believed that Lord Ganesha was born on Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapad month of the Hindu Calendar. Ganesh is the lord of arts, and sciences and is considered as the god of wisdom, he is known by 108 names.

    • Life as long as his trunk, Trouble as small as his mouse, Moments as sweet as modaks. Sending you happiness on Ganesh Chaturthi!
    • May Lord Ganesha bless you and your family with peace and happiness. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to everyone!
    • Let this Ganesh Chaturthi be the beginning of everything that is prosperous and inspiring.
    • Hope this year is super joyous and prosperous. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to you and your family!
    • May the Lord of wealth & success, shower his blessings on you and your family, on Ganesh Chaturthi and always.

    X