Telangana: Traffic comes to standstill at 11:30 am for mass singing of national anthem

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: From RRR to Pushpha, Bappa dons many hats this year

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 31: Ganesh Chaturthi or Ganpati Utsav, which starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month Bhadrapada, is being celebrated with much fanfare across the country, especially in Maharashtra.

As it's time to welcome Lord Ganesh in our homes and pandals, some unique idols of the god have grabbed attention online.

As the nation celebrates the festival with great enthusiasm, Netizens have spotted several movie-inspired idols like Ram Charan's RRR-inspired look or Allu Arjun's iconic pose from the movie Pushpa: The Rise and have shared it on the micro-blogging site Twitter. Take a look at it:

After two years of COVID fear, Ganesh festival begins with fanfare

PushparAAj...Jhukega Nahi 🔥



Allu Arjun Film roles & Ganesh Idols

Never Ending Festival VIBE!! 🔥🔥🤩



This time In Pushpa Raj Avatar 🌟🔥#GaneshChaturthi #PushpaTheRule #AlluArjun pic.twitter.com/ScjPWLqhrW — Sarath Kv (@SarathK12319725) August 30, 2022

Another video of Lord Ganesha is also making the rounds on social media that will actually rise and bless devotees if its feet are touched.

According to the Twitter user, the idol was created by an artist in Maharashtra. This Ganpati idol has been made by one of the artists of Jila Satara Maharashtra.

🙏 卐 ॐ गणेशाय नमः🙏

This Ganpati idol has been made by the one of the artist of Jila Satara Maharashtra. When u touch feet ,the idol stands and put right hand forward to bless. pic.twitter.com/8JwGi2FpDQ — rajesh kumar (@barange_rk) August 31, 2022